STL Bags Zero Waste to Landfill Certification for Manufacturing Facilities in India and Italy

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The World Bank predicts that annual waste generation will increase by 73% to 3.88 billion tonnes by 2050. STL’s Zero Waste to Landfill initiatives, a part of the company's larger goal to be Net-Zero by 2030, aim to repurpose ~99% of the industrial byproducts back into the production cycle.

Highlights

  • Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading integrator of digital networks, has announced that it has received Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for its optical fiber cable manufacturing plants in Italy and India.
  • STL is one of the most sustainable optical solutions companies across Europe and India.
  • The World Bank predicts that annual waste generation will increase by 73% to 3.88 billion tonnes by 2050.

Follow Us

STL

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading integrator of digital networks, has announced that it has received Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for its optical fiber cable manufacturing plants in Italy and India. It is worth noting that back in 2020, STL was the first OFC and cable manufacturer to get the ZWL certificate for its manufacturing plants located in Maharashtra, India. Fast forward to 2022, the company has extended the best practices and waste diversion rate to the remaining plants in India and Italy. It makes STL one of the most sustainable optical solutions companies across Europe and India.

The World Bank predicts that annual waste generation will increase by 73% to 3.88 billion tonnes by 2050. STL’s Zero Waste to Landfill initiatives, a part of the company's larger goal to be Net-Zero by 2030, aim to repurpose ~99% of the industrial byproducts back into the production cycle. Since 2018, STL has diverted 1,75,000+ Metric Tonnes (MT) of waste away from landfills, including 42,000+ MT in FY22.

STL’s ZWL approach includes various industry-first initiatives like co-processing of optical fibre cables and LSZH (Low-Smoke-Zero-Halogen) wastes, purification of chemical by-products for industrial usages and precision water management, among other initiatives. STL has also moved to sustainable packaging called S.U.R.E (Sustainable, User-Friendly, Reliable, and Efficient) to reduce overall carbon emissions in the fibre lifecycle.

Commenting on this achievement, Akanksha Sharma, Global Head ESG, STL, said, “As a global optical technology leader, with customers in over 100 countries, effective and efficient waste management is our top priority. This feat of Zero Waste to Landfill for all our operational plants will go a long way in building a ‘greener’ value chain for optical products.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments