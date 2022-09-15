Jio, Airtel to Benefit further as Data Usage Rise with 5G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Follow Us

Jio Airtel

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will further benefit from the rise in data usage that the 5G launch in India would bring. 5G launch is not far away as Jio had declared that it would bring 5G services to four Indian cities by October and the same stance is of Airtel. Both telcos have a majority of the market share in terms of revenues and subscribers. Vodafone Idea's 5G expansion plans would be very much dependent on its ability to raise funds from external investors, which looks hard until the time government claims its equity in the company.

Jio and Airtel are already expected to grow at the expense of Vi's inability to compete head-on because of a lack of funds. In addition to this, the top two telcos will further benefit as average data usage by each of their 5G subscribers go up. As per CLSA, the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the Chinese telcos went up by 10%, driven by higher data usage. This is likely going to be the case for the Indian telcos as well. With time, more consumers would find relevant use cases for 5G networks in India and subscribe to 5G plans which would increase their data consumption.

Jio and Airtel ARPU to Surpass Rs 200 Levels with 5G Launch

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's ARPU is already near Rs 200 levels. With the 5G launch and another round of tariff hikes later in the year for 4G plans, both telcos will easily be able to surpass the Rs 200 ARPU figure. Jio has already announced its 5G FWA product, namely JioAirFiber and Jio Cloud PC, which consumers and small businesses can easily leverage to improve their digital experience.

JioAirFiber looks like a very promising product and a great alternative to fixed-line fiber broadband connections. More and more Indian consumers are purchasing 5G devices which means that the telcos have a ready market this time to start monetising early and get a return on their investment.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments