Airtel Postpaid Plans for People who Don’t Care about OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers an entry-level Rs 399 postpaid plan. With this plan, users don't get any OTT benefits at all. A total of 40GB of data is packed with this plan, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users do get access to Airtel Thanks benefits, though. Data rollover up to 200GB is also available.

  Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is recognised as one of the best postpaid service providers in the country.
  Data rollover up to 200GB is also available.
  Users need to download the Airtel Thanks app on their smartphone and log in with the registered number to claim the benefits that the plans of Airtel come with.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is recognised as one of the best postpaid service providers in the country. The telco offers a total of five postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 to Rs 1599 per month. All of the high-end plans from the company bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the consumers. But with the lower-end or entry-level plans, there are either no OTT benefits or very few of them. If you are someone who doesn't care about OTT benefits, then there are two postpaid plans from Airtel that you can check out right away.

Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans with No or Very Few OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers an entry-level Rs 399 postpaid plan. With this plan, users don't get any OTT benefits at all. A total of 40GB of data is packed with this plan, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users do get access to Airtel Thanks benefits, though. Data rollover up to 200GB is also available.

Then comes the Rs 499 plan. These are the only two postpaid plans from Airtel that you can get under Rs 500. This plan also bundles unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users will get 75GB of data and up to 200GB of data rollover facility. This plan, however, does bundle a few OTT benefits - Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, and Wynk Premium.

Users need to download the Airtel Thanks app on their smartphone and log in with the registered number to claim the benefits that the plans of Airtel come with. The other three plans offered by the company, including the Rs 999, Rs 1199 and Rs 1599 plans, are all meant for families. The Rs 1199 and Rs 1599 plans even bundle the OTT benefit of Netflix. You can add extra users to all of the plans mentioned above from your family.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

