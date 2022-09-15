HFCL Wins Purchase Orders from BSNL and RailTel Worth Rs 448 Crore

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

BSNL has placed the order for the supply, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of CUPS BNG (Control Plane User Plane Separation Broadband Network Gateway) and associated subscriber Policy Manager & Authentication platform on a turnkey basis.

Highlights

  • HFCL, an Indian telecom company, has announced that it has won purchase orders from the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and RailTel Corporation of India Limited.
  • Out of the total amount, the biggest share of the order is from BSNL, which has placed an advance purchase order of Rs 341.26 crores.
  • For BSNL, the order needs to be executed by HFCL within 240 days from the date of the PO (purchase order).

HFCL

HFCL, an Indian telecom company, has announced that it has won purchase orders from the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and RailTel Corporation of India Limited. Informing the stocking exchanges, HFCL said that it has received advance purchase orders worth Rs 447.81 crores from both companies. Out of the total amount, the biggest share of the order is from BSNL, which has placed an advance purchase order of Rs 341.26 crores.

BSNL has placed the order for the supply, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of CUPS BNG (Control Plane User Plane Separation Broadband Network Gateway) and associated subscriber Policy Manager & Authentication platform on a turnkey basis. The remaining order, worth Rs 106.55 crores from RailTel, is also for Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Integration with Existing Infra, Operation and Maintenance of IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) at 180 railway stations under the western region of RailTel for and on behalf of Indian Railways.

For BSNL, the order needs to be executed by HFCL within 240 days from the date of the PO (purchase order). RailTel's order needs to be executed by HFCL within 180 days of the APO (advanced purchase order).

