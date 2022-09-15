JioFiber Plans that Offer all Major OTT Benefits You Need

JioFiber's most expensive plan offers 6600 GB of data with internet speeds of 1 Gbps for both uploads and downloads. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling within the first 30 days of its validity, a free Jio applications membership, and other perks.

Highlights

  • The plans include access to multiple OTT subscriptions, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and others, rather than just one.
  • GST is not included in the cost of the JioFiber plans.
  • The plans were created specifically for customers who want unlimited high-speed data.

JioFiber

With several of its broadband recharge options, Reliance Jio provides OTT bundle packs. Some of these plans include access to multiple OTT subscriptions, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and others, rather than just one. These advantages are cost-free. The plans were created specifically for customers who want unlimited high-speed data at a minimum of 150 Mbps speed, unlimited phone calling, and other features. Plans for JioFiber with multiple OTT subscriptions start at Rs 999 and go up to Rs 8499 (including GST) with one-month validity.

Plans From JioFiber Include Prime, Netflix, and More

GST is not included in the cost of the JioFiber plans. Because of the additional GST fees, the plans' ultimate prices will vary.

JioFiber Rs 999 plan

This internet service provides unlimited data at a 150 Mbps upload and download speed. Within 30 days of its expiration, it also provides unlimited voice calling, a free Jio app subscription, and more. The OTT subscription comes with a 1-year Amazon Prime Videos membership in addition to Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn. Users get 3.3TB of data with this plan.

JioFiber Rs 1499 plan

300 Mbps connection speed is available with an unlimited data internet package (3.3TB). Additionally, it provides unrestricted access to Jio apps throughout the first 30 days of its validity and free voice calling. In addition to Netflix Basic plan and Amazon Prime Videos membership, the OTT subscription gives access to Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

JioFiber Rs 2499 plan

This internet service offers limitless bandwidth and 500 Mbps upload and download speeds. For a period of 30 days, it also offers unlimited voice calls, free Jio app downloads, and other perks. A Netflix Standard subscription, an Amazon Prime Videos membership, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn are among the OTT services introduced to the plan. Again, this plan comes with 3.3TB of data.

JioFiber Rs 3999 plan

The unlimited broadband service provides 1 Gbps upload and download speeds with 3.3TB of monthly data. Additionally, it provides unlimited voice calls, free access to Jio applications, and more with a 30-day plan validity. The OTT package includes a Netflix Standard plan, an Amazon Prime Videos subscription, as well as subscriptions to other streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

JioFiber Rs 8499 plan

JioFiber's most expensive plan offers 6600 GB of data with internet speeds of 1 Gbps for both uploads and downloads. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling within the first 30 days of its validity, a free Jio applications membership, and other perks. The OTT bundle comes with a Netflix premium plan, an Amazon Prime Video membership, plus subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

