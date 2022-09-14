Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Under Rs 600 with Disney+ Hotstar and 84GB of Data

Reliance Jio is offering customers an amazing prepaid plan for the medium term. It is not exactly a medium-term plan, but it would also be wrong to call this plan a short-term validity option. The plan that we are talking about comes with a major over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Along with this, users get 84GB of high-speed data. So what is this mysterious plan? Well, it is not a new offering. This plan has been there in the portfolio of Jio's prepaid services for several months now. It costs Rs 583, and this is what you should know about it.

Reliance Jio Rs 583 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 583 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. Along with this, users get 1.5GB of daily FUP (fair-usage-policy) data. Since this plan carries a total validity of 56 calendar days, it means that the users will get a total of 84GB of data. The additional benefits include a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149 for 90 days at no extra cost. Jio also provides users access to a suite of its applications, including JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

Once the daily FUP data is consumed, the speed for the users drops to 64 Kbps. This plan is a good option for Jio customers who want a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months without paying extra for it. The daily data offered with this plan is also sufficient for most Indians. In case there's a day where the high-speed data is exhausted, users can also recharge with the 4G data vouchers provided by Jio, which start at Rs 15 only.

This is not the only Disney+ Hotstar Mobile bundled prepaid plan on offer from Jio right now. If you go to the telco's website or mobile app, you will find an entire category of prepaid plans which come bundled with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile as well as Disney+ Hotstar Premium.