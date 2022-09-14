Broadband Wi-Fi Security Tips You Should Follow

At worst, defending your home Wi-Fi security system against these threats is time-consuming; at best, it's really easy. However, as the threat from cybersecurity grows, it's more crucial than ever to safeguard your network from intrusions.

Protecting your devices from hackers and cybercriminals requires understanding how to secure home Wi-Fi networks. If someone gains access to your local network, they can simply access your personal information by "listening" to your internet traffic. Once this happens, the cybercriminal can launch a number of assaults against your WiFi security, including "man in the middle" attacks, ransomware, or plain data theft.

Here are a Few Methods for Enhancing the Safety of Your Home Wi-Fi

Change the default name and password of your home network

Simply changing the default name is the simplest way to secure your home internet connection. By doing the following actions, you can change this name, which is also known as the SSID (Service Set Identifier):

  • Open Windows Command Prompt
  • Type in “ipconfig”
  • Locate your IP Address
  • Type your IP Address into your browser's address box
  • Enter your router’s login credentials
  • Open WiFi settings
  • Change SSID and password

Make sure to use a lengthier, device-specific phrase when updating your Wi-Fi password and SSID. Throughout this process, avoid mentioning anything obvious or private, such as your name or birthday.

Limit access to your wireless network

Although it may seem apparent, avoid granting strangers access to your home network. Your data is more likely to be compromised if multiple persons have access to your wireless network credentials.

Create a home guest network

Instead of giving out your wireless credentials to anyone who needs it, let them connect to a guest Wi-Fi network. Using the guest networking feature, you may create a different Wi-Fi network that offers internet access but conceals any shared files, printers, storage devices, and network devices linked to your main wireless network. This capability may be accessed through the device settings on the majority of wireless routers. Make a unique guest Wi-Fi password and guest SSID while configuring the guest network.

Turn on Wi-Fi network encryption

The majority of WPA2 and WPA3 routers have an encryption option. Using your IP address and router login information, you can visit the Wi-Fi settings on your router to enable this function. Any data exchanged between your device and your wireless channel is encrypted when encryption is enabled for your Wi-Fi network.

By doing this, you can stop unauthorised users from listening in on your Wi-Fi network. Just keep in mind that once you activate this, you'll need to manually rejoin each device to your wireless network.

Turn off your Wi-Fi network when you leave home

It might be too much of a pain to turn off your Wi-Fi network every time you leave the house, but it's crucial to do so if you're going to be gone for an extended amount of time. This will ensure that your network is entirely secure.

