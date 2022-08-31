Jio Cloud PC to Enable Millions of Indians Get Affordable PC Experience

In the last two to three decades, the definition of PC or personal computers has changed completely. Jio, a revolutionary telecom and tech company in India, is now going to redefine a PC further. Jio Cloud PC is a new product announced by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) during the 45th Annual General Meet (AGM) held on August 29, 2022. Jio Cloud PC will be an exciting addition to the consumer electronics market of India alongside JioAirFiber.

JioAirFiber would enable consumers to get gigabit internet speeds over the air without any need for cable extending to their homes. Jio Cloud PC is a new product from Jio that would enable customers to get rid of their traditional PCs and opt for this virtual PC hosted in the cloud.

What is Jio Cloud PC?

Jio Cloud PC, in simple words, is a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud. With traditional PCs, everything needs to be set and installed locally for the computing to happen. It takes up space and also can be expensive depending on several factors. But Jio Cloud PC, coupled with the power of JioAirFiber would enable consumers to use the cloud PC without any huge upfront investments or upgrades. It would essentially be a super affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business.

Introducing the product, Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Jio, said that this would be a game changer for every student, every gig worker, and every small business in our country. From large organisations to small businesses, everyone can benefit from the existence of Jio Cloud PC. The 5G network of Jio would enable consumers to get a real-time computing experience with the Jio Cloud PC. The market availability of these products is not known yet. More should clear once Jio launches the 5G network.