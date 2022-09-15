Redington and Google Partner to Drive Cloud Adoption in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Ramesh Natarajan, CEO of Redington Limited, said there's a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and the adoption of cloud technologies by businesses. This gap is where Redington and Google Cloud India's collaboration will bank on. 

Highlights

  • Redington Limited, a leading IT tech provider, announced a partnership with Google Cloud India on Thursday.
  • As per IDC, the public cloud services market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% between 2021-2026 and reach $13.5 billion USD by the end of 2026.
  • Through the partner network, Redington will also aid in fueling the adoption of Google Cloud in the country. 

Follow Us

Redington Google

Redington Limited, a leading IT tech provider, announced a partnership with Google Cloud India on Thursday. In a release, the company said that this partnership would drive the distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Google Cloud with the Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs), mid-market, education sector, public sector, and enterprise segments. Redington is trying to capitalise on the growing demand for cloud services in India.

As per IDC, the public cloud services market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% between 2021-2026 and reach $13.5 billion USD by the end of 2026. Redington will empower its partners with access to business and technical expertise and help them in developing resources that will support and manage their customers. Through the partner network, Redington will also aid in fueling the adoption of Google Cloud in the country.

Ramesh Natarajan, CEO of Redington Limited, said there's a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and the adoption of cloud technologies by businesses. This gap is where Redington and Google Cloud India's collaboration will bank on.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments