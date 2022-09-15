Redington and Google Partner to Drive Cloud Adoption in India

Redington Limited, a leading IT tech provider, announced a partnership with Google Cloud India on Thursday. In a release, the company said that this partnership would drive the distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Google Cloud with the Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs), mid-market, education sector, public sector, and enterprise segments. Redington is trying to capitalise on the growing demand for cloud services in India.

As per IDC, the public cloud services market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% between 2021-2026 and reach $13.5 billion USD by the end of 2026. Redington will empower its partners with access to business and technical expertise and help them in developing resources that will support and manage their customers. Through the partner network, Redington will also aid in fueling the adoption of Google Cloud in the country.

Ramesh Natarajan, CEO of Redington Limited, said there's a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and the adoption of cloud technologies by businesses. This gap is where Redington and Google Cloud India's collaboration will bank on.