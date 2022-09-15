Oppo F21s Pro Series Launched in India Starting at Rs 22,999

Oppo, a major Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer, has just launched the Oppo F21s Pro series in India. The series includes two smartphones - F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G. Both devices have almost similar specifications. Oppo will sell both devices in India in a single memory variant with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Let's take a look at their specifications and price.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with LPDDR4x RAM and will run on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. Oppo F21s Pro 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo F21s Pro Specifications

As mentioned, both smartphones have almost similar specifications. The only difference between the two is that the F21s Pro comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on top while the F21s Pro 5G comes with SCHOTT Xensation Up Glass cover. Then the macro camera of the 4G version has an f/3.3 aperture lens compared to the 5G version's f/2.4 lens. Then, in the front, there's a 32MP sensor for selfies in the 4G variant, while in the 5G, you get a 16MP sensor for selfies. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Let's take a look at their prices.

Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21s Pro 5G Price and Offers

The Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G both come in a single 8GB+128GB variant for Rs 22,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. Both are now available for pre-order and will start shipping on September 19, 2022, in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold colour options.

For the F21s Pro Series, customers can avail the following offers: