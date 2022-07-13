Redington Discontinues Attendance System for Indian Employees

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Understanding how the world has moved on from traditional methods of working, Redington India has announced a very bold move of discontinuing the attendance system for employees.

Highlights

  • With the aim to transform the post-pandemic norms of work culture, work style, and workplace, Redington India has discontinued the Attendance System for its employees in India.
  • This will be applicable to all Redington employees in India who are working from the office, home, or any other remote location.
  • This will give employees of the company more flexibility and freedom to do their job adding to their peace of life. It is a demand that employees of many corporates are asking today. 

Redington India

With the aim to transform the post-pandemic norms of work culture, work style, and workplace, Redington India has discontinued the Attendance System for its employees in India. This will be applicable to all Redington employees in India who are working from the office, home, or any other remote location.

Commenting on this initiative, Sundar Rajan G, Vice President – HR, Redington India, said, “We, at Redington believe that Trust is at the core of our culture. The employees of Redington are self-motivated individuals with a strong commitment towards the company and its growth. By removing the attendance system, we are not only aiming to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our workforce but also strengthen mutual trust and passion.”

This will give employees of the company more flexibility and freedom to do their job adding to their peace of life. It is a demand that employees of many corporates are asking today.

