OnePlus 10T Appears on 3C Meaning Launch is Close

OnePlus is anticipated to release a new flagship smartphone in the upcoming months, called the OnePlus 10T 5G. According to a previous report, the OnePlus 10T will be on sale in India between July 25 and August 1. The next OnePlus flagship was just recently discovered on the company’s India website, suggesting a quick launch. The smartphone has now been discovered on the 3C certification website, thanks to Pricebaba.

According to the most recent listing, the OnePlus flagship would offer 160W fast charging. The OnePlus 10T’s model number, PGP110, is also disclosed in the listing.

The 3C certification listing suggests that the OnePlus 10T 5G will support 160w fast charging. As per the listing, the device’s charging adapter has model number VCK8HACH and supports 5V/3A, 11V/7.3A, and 20V/8A power output. This means that the charger will support 15W, 80W, and 160W fast charging. Apart from it, the 3C listing doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Let us focus on the specifications in more detail.

OnePlus 10T specifications and features

It is anticipated that the device would feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU will power the OnePlus 10T. Similar to the OnePlus 10R, the smartphone will have a punch-hole cutout.

The new OnePlus flagship will be devoid of the alert slider, just like the OnePlus 10R. The smartphone camera module design will be remarkably similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro, based on the leaked renders of the device. But the OnePlus 10T won’t have cameras that have been fine-tuned by Hasselblad.

When discussing the features of the camera, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera could be found on the OnePlus 10T. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera is rumoured to be included as well. Also, up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage space and a 4800mAh battery pack could be included in the package. We anticipate that Android 12 will be pre-installed.