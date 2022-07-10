OnePlus 10T Could Come with Massive 16GB of RAM

OnePlus 10T is likely to be the last flagship smartphone from OnePlus in 2022. The smartphone is expected to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, which is better in the thermal department compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. As per the latest development around the smartphone, it could come with 16GB of RAM. It is a lot of RAM for a OnePlus smartphone, and if this is true, the OnePlus 10T would be the first smartphone from the company to feature 16GB of RAM. Until now, OnePlus devices have featured a maximum of 12GB of RAM.

What would be slightly strange here is the need for OnePlus to do this. As per DigitalChatStation (via GizmoChina), OnePlus would launch the OnePlus 10T with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

The tipster said that there would be a 16GB RAM variant of the smartphone. What’s worth noting here is that OnePlus already allows users to expand RAM if they have free internal storage. What exactly is OnePlus planning is unknown. The company could be gearing the smartphone to attract more gaming fans its way.

For an average user, purchasing a 12GB RAM smartphone is also more than sufficient. The 16GB RAM variant model would only suit a select few, and thus the company might be looking to compete with the Asus ROG Phone 6 series here by offering users a more affordable gaming device.

OnePlus 10T Battery and Charging Capabilities

The OnePlus 10T is expected to feature 150W fast-charging support. The device is reported to come with a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP third sensor which is likely a depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is likely is come with a 32MP sensor at the front. OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the existence of the smartphone officially, but it is definitely in the works and might arrive later this month.