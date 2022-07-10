Vodafone Idea Got Port-in Interest from 10000 Users Last Week

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said that it received interest from 10000 users last week for porting into the network of the company. Vi is the third-largest private telecom operator in India and the only choice apart from Jio and Airtel for the Indian consumers looking to consume 4G services. Vi recently made several announcements about enhancing network performance in multiple states and adding the greatest number of subscribers in particular circles. The telco’s performance is picking up slowly, and it is something that the investors and the fans of the company will be happy to see.

While the telco received interest from over 10000 subscribers to port into its network, it isn’t necessary that all the 10000 users will be added to Vi’s subscriber base. Some people decide to not port after putting in the request.

Further, the telecom operators also try to convince customers to stay in their network and not port out by reaching out to them and more. The telcos have been accused of offering differential tariffs to incentivise the users to stay with them.

TRAI Very Strict About Differential Tariffs to Consumers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has hired auditors to check if this has happened and which telcos have done this. We will soon get to know whether the telcos have done this time and again despite TRAI’s strict guidelines on tariffs for consumers.

10000 is not a large number, to be honest. There’s no study to find out the average number of users that might port to Vi out of the 10000 interested users. Vi is giving its best shot to add new users and retain them for the long run. The telco has been behind Airtel and Jio in the capex department for 4G, but that has been because of a lack of access to capital. But Vi is in the process of raising fresh capital from external investors very soon, and it should happen once the government equity conversion process is completed.