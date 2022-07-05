OnePlus Might Make Nord an Independent Brand

Back in 2020, for the first time, OnePlus launched a Nord smartphone. At that point, there weren’t a lot of Nord branded products. In 2022, OnePlus launched multiple Nord products, including Nord Buds. There are reports online which suggest that OnePlus might separate Nord from its existing brand and make it an independent brand or a sub-brand of the company. Xiaomi has done this successfully with Redmi and Poco. Since the brand of ‘Nord’ products is recognised pretty well now, it could be a possibility that this is true.

The latest smartphone to launch in the Nord line-up in India was the OnePlus Nord 2T. All the Nord branded products target customers in the mid and affordable price range. This is what the Chinese brands have done so far in India.

The development has been shared by TheMobileIndian. If it is indeed true, then we already know what we can expect from the independent ‘Nord’ brand, which is actually a great thing. The branding colour is most likely going to be blue. How OnePlus is planning to spin this off or whether it is planning to do that in the first place or not is unconfirmed at the moment. However, even if it happens, Nord customers might not be too concerned or hurt.