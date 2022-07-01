Nothing Phone 1 Launch Nearby, Should You Wait or Buy OnePlus Nord 2T

Nothing, a new-age consumer tech company, is all set to launch its first-ever smartphone in India as well as the global market. The pre-production units sent out to a few YouTubers show the concept of Nothing Phone 1 coming to life. It looks very cool. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Nothing is going with this chipset because it is well balanced in terms of power consumption and performance as well as cost.

However, it would have been way better had the company gone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Regardless, the chipset has been tweaked to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Its design would be very much like the iPhone 12 if the back was completely plain without any of the light and other tweaks.

It is likely to land in the mid-range category where the OnePlus Nord 2T is also there. The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched today in India. Let’s see whether you should wait for the Nothing Phone 1 or buy the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T or Nothing Phone 1

It is always better to explore your options if you have the time. The Nord 2T is a minor upgrade over the Nord 2 in terms of design and performance. If you liked the Nord 2, you would love the Nord 2T. But, since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 is just a few days away, you should definitely wait for it to come before getting the Nord 2T.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is a great device at the price OnePlus is selling it for. But, there’s no harm in waiting for the Nothing Phone 1, which is scheduled to launch on July 12, 2022. You might get to see things with the Nothing Phone 1 that you haven’t with any other smartphone. Nothing Ear (1) was pretty hyped up, and the end result wasn’t that great. But with the Nothing Phone 1, the company is strongly assumed to deliver.