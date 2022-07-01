OnePlus Nord 2T or OnePlus Nord 2, Which Should You Buy

OnePlus Nord 2T was announced today by OnePlus. The device will be available for sale from July 5, 2022. The company revealed the device through a simple announcement without much hassle. It is worth noting that the OnePlus Nord 2 is still selling in India, and there isn’t a big discount on it despite the near availability of the Nord 2T. If you are thinking of purchasing a smartphone under Rs 35,000, the OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord 2T both become a viable options. But which one should you go for right now? Let’s find out.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

Both the smartphones feature the same 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The difference is in the chipset. The Nord 2T comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the Nord 2 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. OnePlus Nord 2T is naturally faster and more powerful, but not by a very big margin, obviously.

Both the devices come with a 4500mAh battery. But the Nord 2T supports 80W fast-charging while the Nord 2 supports 65W fast-charging. The Nord 2T will run on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, while OnePlus has already started rolling out the same update for OnePlus Nord 2.

In the camera department as well, both the devices feature the same triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, both smartphones come with the 32MP Sony IMX615 SoC.

In the 5G connectivity department, the Nord 2T supports slightly more 5G bands than the Nord 2, but the difference is negligible. The Nord 2T comes with support for the following 5G bands - 5G SA: 1/3/5/8/28/40/41/78; 5G NSA: 40/41/78.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus Nord 2 Price

The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two variants – 8GB+128GB for Rs 28,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999. Users can get a Rs 1,500 discount if they use an ICICI Bank debit or credit card.

OnePlus Nord 2 is available for the same price as it launched on the official website of OnePlus. There are three variants – 6GB+128GB for Rs 27,999, 8GB+128GB of Rs 29,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 34,999. There are no card offers on this one. There’s a Pac-Man Edition available as well for Rs 37,999 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Out of the two, the OnePlus Nord 2T looks like a better option as the price is lower and also, the device will get two years of OS updates and three years of security updates from now. There is support for faster charging compared to Nord 2 and a faster chipset as well.