OnePlus Nord 2T Price Confirmed by the Company, Launch Date Revealed

OnePlus has announced the launch date as well as specifications and price for OnePlus Nord 2T in India. The smartphone will definitely make a strong noise in the mid-range category as the Nord 2 did. OnePlus Nord 2 was a pretty decent device and offered a great camera experience along with power. With the Nord 2T, we get a slightly more powerful chip and some enhanced specifications. Thus, it will be interesting to see how well this device sits in the mid-range category. Let’s take a look at the confirmed specifications and price of the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. This device will pack a 4500mAh battery and support for 80W fast-charging, which the OnePlus 10 Pro does as well. The device will run on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

From personal experience, OxygenOS 12.1 has been one of the most stable operating systems launched by OnePlus in the last few years. It looks like the partnership with Oppo has worked out fine.

In the camera department, there’s a 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensor with OIS, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP mono lens. For selfies, there’s a 32MP sensor at the front.

The device will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It has been confirmed to receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date and Confirmed Price

OnePlus has said that it will launch the OnePlus Nord 2T on July 5, 2022. The pricing and the variants of the smartphone have been revealed by the company. It will be available in two colours – Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.

The base variant will be available with 8GB+128GB for Rs 28,999 and the superior variant will be available with 12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999. The first sale of the device will start on July 5, 2022, at 12 PM.

ICICI Bank debit and credit card users will get a Rs 1,500 instant discount on the smartphone. The device will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus Store, OnePlus.in. There’s an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 and if you are in the first 1000 buyers, you will get a Fanny pack for free.