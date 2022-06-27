OnePlus Nord 2T Will Launch in India Soon

OnePlus Nord 2T has been teased to launch in India soon by OnePlus. The smartphone has already been unveiled in the international market. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was announced in India in July 2021. Thus, the expected launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T is also in July 2022. With the teaser of the smartphone, the company has confirmed a few of the details.

OnePlus Nord 2T will come to India with support for 80W fast-charging and don the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The same chipset has been used on the OnePlus 10R and the 80W fast-charging has been picked from the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. With the Nord series devices, OnePlus wants to deliver something power to the customers at an affordable price.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can essentially become the most powerful mid-range device in the country. OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will run on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box. This year alone, OnePlus has launched two new Nord smartphones in the country. This will be the third Nord device in India in 2022 and likely the last one as well.

Since the smartphone has already been launched outside India, we can peek at its specifications closely.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T has launched in the international market with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor with Corning Gorilla Glass at the top. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP mono-camera. The device comes with a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and videos. The OnePlus Nord 2T packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. All of the same specifications are also expected to come with the Indian variant of the device.