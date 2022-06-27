BSNL Fiber Broadband Plans Available With Rs 1200 Benefit

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering its fiber broadband plans with Rs 1200 benefit to the users. The state-run telco runs one of the most successful fiber broadband arm called Bharat Fibre in India. Broadband plans from BSNL Bharat Fibre directly compete with the offerings of Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber. To give a boost to its fiber business and attract new consumers, BSNL is offering a Rs 1200 benefit to the existing landline/DSL broadband users if they switch to fiber services.

BSNL Will Reduce Rs 200 Every Month from the Final Bill

BSNL is currently giving a discount of Rs 200 from each bill for up to six months to the users who are switching from the DSL/landline service to the fiber broadband service. This means a total discount of Rs 1200 over the six months. This discount will be available on every plan offered by the telco.

BSNL said that this is a limited period offer and will be available for the first 60 days only. The FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) services are better today as it also costs the same but brings more to the table for the consumers. BSNL also has fiber broadband plans bundled with Over-The-Top (OTT) subscriptions.

Users can select plans giving between 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps speeds. There are no plans offered by the state-run telecom company which offers more than 300 Mbps speed. Customers can easily convert their existing DSL/landline connection to a fiber connection by reaching out to their nearest BSNL office or through a phone call to the office.

It is the era of FTTH services, and thus this is a pretty good incentive for the users to upgrade. BSNL has fallen down to the third position in the fiber ISPs (Internet Service Providers) category and is now behind JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. The offer is live right now, so don’t wait up and call your nearest BSNL office right away to get it.