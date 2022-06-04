Reliance Jio Had Added Universal+ OTT Subscription With JioFiber Plans

Reliance Jio’s fiber broadband arm JioFiber is now offering users a new OTT (Over-the-top) benefit of Universal+. This OTT benefit has only been bundled by the telco in its broadband plans which already came with OTT benefits. So, the base OTT bundled prepaid broadband plan from JioFiber, which comes for Rs 999 and offers 150 Mbps speed, will also bundle a Universal+ subscription for the users. Jio hasn’t reduced any other OTT subscriptions from its plans but has only added an extra one. Note that the company has been offering this particular OTT subscription for a little while now, but it wasn’t offered originally to the users when JioFiber OTT plans were announced.

JioFiber Offers Some of the Best OTT Bundled Prepaid and Postpaid Broadband Plans

Not long back, JioFiber had announced new postpaid broadband plans. The company had already been offering prepaid broadband plans for a long-time now. If you are looking for an OTT bundled broadband plan, JioFiber is arguably the best option for you in India.

Sure, there are other options like Airtel and BSNL if you want broadband plans with OTT benefits, but JioFiber plans are the best because you can also claim a Set-Top Box (STB) from the company. This STB is offered for free if you are purchasing an OTT plan from JioFiber.

So, all the OTT benefits that you get with your broadband plan will enable you to watch the content directly on your TV. The best thing is, you don’t even need a Smart TV for that. Even if you have an old TV, you can just plug in the Jio STB and start watching content from your favourite OTT platforms.

JioFiber’s broadband plans are comparatively better because of the sheer number of OTT subscriptions that users get. With the Rs 999 broadband plan of the telco, users get a total of 16 OTT benefits which also include Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.