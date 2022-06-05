BSNL Offers a Very Attractive OTT Packed Broadband Plan With 100 Mbps Speed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) can be a very good company for getting a fiber broadband connection from. While the state-run telco is behind in the mobile business when compared with the private telcos, it is definitely a strong contender when it comes to broadband services in the country. Right now, if you are looking for an affordable broadband plan with decent speed which also offers OTT (over-the-top) benefits to the consumers, well, BSNL has a very solid option for you because of this one plan mentioned below.

BSNL Broadband Plan With OTT Benefits that Comes With 100 Mbps Speed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers its fiber broadband services under the brand ‘Bharat Fibre’. The telco offers multiple options to the users. However, focusing on the plan which comes with 100 Mbps speed and also offers OTT benefits costs Rs 749. One thing that you must know about this plan is that it is not available in every circle. For example, this Rs 749 plan won’t be in the offering from BSNL for users in Chandigarh but is available in Chhattisgarh.

BSNL calls its Rs 749 plan – ‘SuperStar Premium – 1’. The benefits of this plan comprise 100 Mbps internet speed with 1000GB or 1TB of data. Once the fair usage policy (FUP) data is exhausted, users will have to continue consuming the internet at 5 Mbps speed. In addition to this, BSNL will offer users a free fixed-line connection for voice calls. But the company won’t provide the telephone gear; users will have to purchase it on their own from the market.

As mentioned above, this broadband plan is packed with OTT benefits. With the Rs 749 fiber broadband plan from BSNL, users will get free subscriptions to the following OTT platforms – SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot, and YuppTV-Live. Note that the price of the plan doesn’t include GST. Regardless, the total cost of the plan would be near about Rs 900, which is not a bad deal considering the benefits that users get with this plan.

While 1000GB of data is not less, BSNL still could have offered 3.3TB of monthly FUP data like other private internet service providers (ISPs) to give its offering a bigger edge or advantage over the competition.