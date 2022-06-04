Vodafone Idea Took These Green Initiatives in FY22

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, recently shared its green business practices. ‘Green’ here implies good for nature. In FY22, the telco continued to adopt environmentally sustainable practices laid down by the company’s Energy and Carbon Management Policy.

In FY22, VIL (Vodafone Idea Limited) was able to achieve a 25% reduction in energy consumption in outdoor BTS compared to indoor BTS – over 75% of the telco’s BTS portfolio is outdoors. The company continued with its diesel elimination project to reduce carbon footprint, and it carried on at over 16,000 sites.

VIL said that it implemented power-saving features to reduce overall energy consumption during FY22. Further, 100% of the telecom equipment that VIL procured over the last year comprised of low power consuming telecom hardware.

VIL Has Solar Solutions at More than 2000 Sites in India

Vodafone Idea said that it has over 2400 sites equipped with solar solutions, and there are off-site renewable energy (RE) deployments in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, etc. The telco is also focused on upgrading or modernising its old hardware to reduce overall power consumption.

VIL is also running a green initiative to save trees. The company had converted its commercial approval process to online from paper, which resulted in saving over 32,500 A4 sheets, which is equivalent to saving almost 250 kg of wood.

In addition to this, the Vodafone Idea Foundation (VIF), the CSR arm of Vi, is dedicated to promoting the idea of a green planet at the school level. Starting June 7, VIF’s educational programs will cover five weeks of awareness campaign on ‘Climate Change’ in each of the schools it is working.

Every corporate and business today needs to take active measures to ensure that they are not harming the environment while conducting operations. Big companies such as Vodafone Idea need to stay at the front with green initiatives to promote a green planet.