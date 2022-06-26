BSNL Offers 600GB of Lumpsum Data for One Year with Rs 1999 Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a long-term prepaid plan with which users get lump-sum data along with plenty of other benefits. The thing with BSNL’s prepaid plans right now is that you don’t really know what to expect out of them. While they may offer great benefits, there are no PAN-India 4G networks available. Not every user might go for the yearly plan if they have kept the BSNL’s SIM as a secondary one in their device. For the ones who have kept BSNL’s SIM as the primary SIM on their device, this is a plan that you can consider if you are looking for a long-term option from the company.

BSNL Rs 1999 Prepaid Plan Complete Details

BSNL offers its Rs 1999 prepaid plan with a total validity of 365 days. This plan is available in multiple circles of the country. Users purchasing this prepaid plan from BSNL will get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 600GB of lump-sum data. You heard it right; users get 600GB of lump-sum data with this plan that can all be used anytime the user wants.

Most of the prepaid plans today come with daily data limits of 1.5GB, 2GB, or 3GB. But with this plan, that limit is 600GB for the entire user. It would depend on the user for when they want to use the 600GB data offered with this plan. They can use it all in one day or can budget it accordingly for the entire year. There’s just one thing; users will have the complete freedom to use plenty of data on a given day, as and when they require.

Post the consumption of 600GB of data; the internet speed drops to 80 Kbps. Users also get access to PRBT for 30 days, Eros Now Entertainment for 30 days, and Lokdhun content for 30 days.