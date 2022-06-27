Vodafone Idea Lowest Cost Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country had started offering new prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile earlier this year. This was because Disney+ Hotstar had the digital streaming rights of the IPL 2022. There’s a whole range of prepaid plans from Vi that bundle this OTT benefit. But if you are looking to get the most affordable plan from the telco that comes with Disney+ Hotstar, you can go for the Rs 151 plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 151 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is not an unlimited benefits plan. With this plan, users get 8GB of data for 30 days. It is a data booster pack that is useful when the user firstly has an unlimited pack subscription. With this data pack, the Disney+ Hotstar benefit bundled is given for three months only.

There are prepaid plans which also bundle the OTT subscription for an entire year. But with this plan, the subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only comes for three months. It isn’t really a bad deal as with the subscription, the user will get 8GB of data as well. Moreover, this data pack comes with a standalone validity.

Apart from this, there’s no really truly affordable Disney+ Hotstar pack offered by Vodafone Idea. You can also check out the Disney+ Hotstar packs of other telcos including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Both these telcos also offer affordable packs with this particular OTT subscription.

Note that the three months Disney+ Hotstar plans were launched by all the telcos before the IPL started to lure customers into purchasing their plans who wanted to stream IPL directly on their smartphones. But these plans don’t really serve a very big purpose right now. However, if you are a Marvel fan, then you can definitely consider getting the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar right away.