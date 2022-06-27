Vi Business Launches New Program to Help MSMEs Scale Digitally

The world is shifting toward digital applications, and this has pushed the Medium and Small Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to adopt digital ways of doing business as well. Vi Business, the B2B arm of Vodafone Idea, has just launched a new program called ‘ReadyforNext’, aimed to help the MSMEs thrive in their digital business journey. The curated program from the company will serve all the needs of the MSMEs to enable them to grow at a faster rate.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea, said the MSMEs are the backbone of India’s economy and contribute 30% to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Nevatia further said, “The ReadyForNext Program is our commitment to MSMEs to provide long-term solutions that will help them move ahead and build a better tomorrow. It is aimed to simplify their decision-making process and help them identify the right focus, direction and solutions for their business, to be ready for tomorrow.”

The most important figure shared by Nevatia was that the program would empower around 2,50,000 MSMEs to fast-track growth, which will further add to the economy of the country.

Vi Business ReadyForNext Program Two Elements

Vi Business said that its new program from the MSMEs comprises two elements – Exclusive MSME offers and Digital Self Evaluation.

The Exclusive MSME offers are built on three pillars – Engage, Grow and Secure. These are solutions offered to MSMEs to grow their business by increasing customer engagement and satisfaction rates. There are plenty of services from Vi Business that these enterprises can purchase and leverage to grow in their business journey.

The second is the Digital Self Evaluation, for which Vi Business has associated with Dun & Bradstreet and developed a platform for the MSMEs to understand their digital readiness, identify gaps and required steps for growing the business digitally.

Vi Business said, “The ‘ReadyForNext’ evaluation process helps the business owners assess their setup across three aspects: Digital Customer, Digital Workspace and Digital Business.”