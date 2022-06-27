Nothing Phone (1) to be Available at Reliance Digital Stores

In an event titled “Return to instinct,” Nothing Phone (1) will be released on July 12. Pre-order information for the smartphone is currently available, and Flipkart will be the only retailer in India where it will be offered.

It’s interesting to note that a recent report suggests retail outlets in India may sell the Nothing smartphone. According to 91Mobiles, Nothing is in discussions with Reliance Digital about offline sales of the Nothing Phone (1).

Given that Nothing intends to have better control over its inventory, it is unclear when the phone will be offered for sale through offline markets. In contrast to Nothing’s initial sales strategy, choosing offline sales would require making a large number of units available and waiting for the stock to sell out. The company has stated that an invitation-only mechanism will be used to make the device available for purchase, allowing community members to obtain it first. The corporation will be able to analyse the demand and produce units as necessary with the help of the invite-only method.

More about Nothing Phone (1)

The device is rumoured to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It could be powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and have 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to support 45W rapid charging.

Nothing has substantiated a number of claims regarding the phone (1). The back of the device will be translucent. It will include several strips with up to 900 individual LED lights on the back that will shine whenever the user receives a call, message, or other notification.

On the rear of the phone are two cameras. Additionally, compatibility for wireless charging has been confirmed. Last but not least, it is known that the Phone (1) will ship with Nothing OS installed on top of Android 12 out of the box.

However, we won’t learn the veracity of the leaked offline shop availability information for a few days.