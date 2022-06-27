New Telecom Operator Emerges in China

China has long been a three-telecom player market. Now, a new telecom company, namely China Broadnet, has joined the competition to bring something fresh to the consumers. However, the existing operators won’t be worried a lot right now as China Broadnet is not a strong rival without its own network.

China Broadnet will be offering low-cost 4G and 5G packages to the consumers to win subscriber market share. China Reporter had earlier shared that the new telco was giving customers an opportunity to reserve an easy-to-remember or widely liked number. These numbers were being offered with a condition of at least a two-year contract for which there would also be a monthly fee and an advance payment.

China Broadnet Took Its Sweet Time for Coming to the Market

According to China Reporter, the telco has taken its sweet time before coming to the market. China Broadnet had taken its license around three years back. Given the scale of the Chinese market and the dominance that the old players already have, China Broadnet has a tough journey ahead to address.

It is the new era of 5G, and China Broadnet can capitalise on it being a modern player by offering distinguished services. This will be a fresh change for the Chinese consumers as well, who will get an opportunity to choose apart from the existing three old players.

Reliance Jio, the largest telco in China’s neighbouring country – India, has proved that new players can seriously have a strong effect on the way a market is running despite the presence of old guns. But it takes a seriously good strategy and quick execution to acquire and retain customers who are already loyal to the other operators. In the coming years, China Broadnet can expand with its 5G network and capitalise on the market attention being a new player by offering low-cost services and additional benefits with its services.