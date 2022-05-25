Nothing Phone (1) Launch Date and Price Hinted – Here’s What to Expect

The London-based consumer technology company Nothing is expected to announce a Nothing Nothing Phone (1) and it appears that the launch of the device is near the horizon. A new report from a German publication All Round PC suggests that the first smartphone from the brand can be introduced in coming July. The report hints at a launch date of the device as well as the price range we could expect. Let’s take a look at what we know about the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) – All We Know

The Nothing Brand was launched by the former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who left the company to introduce the new brand. Last year, the company launched the Ear (1) TWS earbuds as its first product. Now in the March of 2022, the brand confirmed that a Nothing Phone (1) is in the works and will be arriving this year. Pei during the announcement of the smartphone stated a summer launch which made us expect a launch between June and September.

Now in a new development according to the German publication, it has learnt through a European dealer, the Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 21 this year. The publication, however, wasn’t sure if it was the launch date for the device or the date for the first sale of the smartphone.

As far as the specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) are considered, there is no information available as of yet. But if the report from the publication is to be believed, the company is looking to sell the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone somewhere in the price range of 500 Euros. The pricing suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) may not be a flagship device.

It is possible that Nothing Phone (1) might be a mid-premium category smartphone. Notably, a tweet released by Pei suggests that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging. The rumours circling the device suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset as its processor. The smartphone will most likely run-on Nothing OS. We expect to have more details regarding the smartphone as the speculated launch nears.