Apple Might Go for Super High-End Front Camera With the iPhone 14 Series

The alleged iPhone 14 series launch is strongly expected to be on September 13, 2022. Only a few months remain if that is the case, and multiple rumours about the device are making rounds online. Apple might go all-in on the front camera of the iPhone 14 series. It might cost the company three times of what the front camera costs right now with the iPhone 13 series.

The Cupertino tech giant is reportedly going to switch the manufacturer of the front cameras from a Chinese company to a South Korean one. The updated hardware is going to cost three times more than what it does now.

iPhone 14’s Front Camera Reported to Support Auto Focus

Apple was expected to make the switch for the front cameras with the iPhone 15 series. But due to alleged quality issues with the current Chinese manufacturer, Apple is making a move with the iPhone 14 series itself.

The improved hardware would cost Apple more, but it is also expected to deliver better results for the consumers. The iPhone 14’s front camera is expected to come with support for Auto Focus.

It remains to be seen whether the rise in the cost of a front camera would mean a higher price for the end consumers. Apple’s iPhone 14 series is certainly going to cost higher for the company to manufacture with the price of chipsets and other components going up. While Apple keeps control of the manufacturing of chipsets, the manufacturer could still charge the company more than usual.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with four smartphones, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This time, only the Pro models are expected to come with the new A16 Bionic chipset, while the other normal models are expected to come with the previous year’s A15 Bionic. The price of the iPhone 14 series is expected to be more than the iPhone 13 series.