Vodafone Idea Is Offering Mobile Call Recording Solution Now

Call recording is an important aspect for many individuals as well as businesses. To bring something better than the traditional system, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is now offering enterprises/businesses a ‘Mobile Call Recording Solution’. The solution is being offered by the telco under ‘Vi Business’ (B2B arm of Vodafone Idea).

The traditional recording systems have often posed challenges and problems for the business. To address those challenges, Vi is now offering its own mobile call recording solution to enterprises. With this solution, enterprises won’t have to worry about upgrading their own call recording system hardware, moving data (file transfers) which could be filled with errors, and more involving huge costs.

Let’s take a look at Vi’s Mobile Call Recording Solution and how it can bring unique benefits to your business.

Vodafone Idea Mobile Call Recording Solution Top Features

First of all, the solution provided by Vi is highly secure and reliable (claims the company). To top all of this, Vi promises a 100% guarantee that its solution will record all the calls completely. With this solution, the mobile call recordings can be automated, and real-time transfer of recorded calls can be ensured.

Further, the deployment of the solution is quick from Vi and can be completed within a few days. Lastly, there is minimal or zero dependence on a wireline system for the solution to work efficiently.

Vi Business said that because of this solution, the business teams could enjoy any-time, anywhere access, which ensures business continuity even in challenging times. Since it works on an OpEx-based model, enterprises do not need to make investments upfront.

For quality purposes, your business will be able to record all the incoming as well as outgoing calls. The company said that it offers strict SLAs (Service Level Agreements), which ensure that the enterprises can operate without any worries about the services they purchase from Vi.

Note that all the features and advantages described above are claims of the company and not of TelecomTalk or any of the clients of Vi Business.