Vodafone Idea Integrated IoT Solutions for Enterprises, What to Know

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, also has a B2B arm called Vi Business. Under Vi Business, Vi offers services and products that are relevant for the enterprises and help in easing their business journey. Vi Business offers something known as ‘Integrated IoT Solutions’ to enterprises. With 5G on the way, the need for IoT solutions would skyrocket for enterprises. Here’s what you should know about the Integrated IoT solutions from Vodafone Idea.

What is Vodafone Idea’s Integrated IoT Solutions Service?

IoT implementation is not an easy task. There are no two IoT implementations that are the same. There are different suppliers in the mix which support different things, generate data in a different ways and more which results in very high complexity in managing everything together.

This is where Vodafone Idea’s Integrated IoT Solutions jump in. With Vi’s Integrated IoT Solutions, users won’t have to worry about the complexity. The telco offers a comprehensive range of IoT solutions, products and managed services to make the life of the enterprises a little easy.

Enterprises will benefit from the reduced complexity and operational costs that Vi will be able to bring to the table. Further, the enterprises will be able to leverage the IoT services of Vi to build new revenue streams.

Whether it is an enterprise which is engaged in manufacturing and needs smart infrastructure or it is a business with a requirement for smart mobility or smart utility, Vi’s Integrated IoT solutions can handle everything.

To help out the enterprises, Vi will first start with consulting, which will include concept design and architecture. Then, the company jumps into implementation (rapid deployment) and follows it up with great customer service. Vi says that it has a digital self-service portal along with single desk support and programme management service for clients to help them in their business journey.

To know more about the Integrated IoT service of the company, you can call on 1800 123 123 123.