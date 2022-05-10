BSNL Launches New Rs 87 Plan With 1GB of Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid plan for its users. The voucher might not be available in every telecom circle of the country. After looking at the benefits of this prepaid plan, you won’t be able to deny that it is one of the best options for people looking for a short-term plan full of value and a ton of benefits. Without wasting any more time, let’s get into the complete benefits offered by the new Rs 87 prepaid plan from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 87 Prepaid Plan Details

BSNL offers its Rs 87 prepaid plan with a total validity of 14 days. All of the freebies bundled with the plan are available for the users for complete 14 days.

The Rs 87 plan comes with 1GB of daily data (meaning 14GB in total), after which the speed for the remaining day would go down to 40 Kbps. Further, users also get free unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS/day. Finally, a prepaid plan under Rs 100 will enable users to send SMSes!

Moving on, BSNL will also bundle Hardy Games Mobile Service by ONE97 Communications Limited. This is a truly unique prepaid plan on offer from BSNL.

As mentioned above, the state-run telco isn’t offering this plan in every circle as of now. States such as Chhattisgarh and Assam won’t get this plan. There might be more in the list, but users can verify that by going to the official website of BSNL.

With this plan, users are getting 1GB of data at the cost of Rs 6.21. This could work well for users who don’t want to pay more than Rs 100 at a time for voice calling, SMS, and data services. The good thing is that this plan offers everything that is essential for a consumer. The validity of 14 days is also not a bad deal considering the benefits this plan offers.