Samsung Working on 6G, Says Will be 50x Faster than 5G and Deliver 1 Tbps Speed

Samsung Electronics has already started working on 6G network technology. The company has released a whitepaper called “6G Spectrum: Expanding the Frontier”. In the whitepaper, Samsung said that 6G is a technology which will be 50x faster than 5G. So, if 5G can deliver the best throughputs of 20 Gbps, does that mean 6G would be able to deliver 1 Tbps speeds (50 x 20 Mbps)?

Well, the company has claimed so. Samsung’s executive VP and head of the advanced communications research center, Sunghyun Choi, said the company had long ago started to understand, develop, and standardise 6G technology.

6G Would Require Ultra-Wideband Bandwidth Spectrum

As per Choi, 6G networks will require spectrum with ultra-wideband bandwidth which ranges from hundreds of MHz to tens of GHz. With 6G, things such as high-fidelity mobile holograms and truly immersive extended reality (XR) would be possible.

To make 6G a success with regards to coverage, Samsung is exploring the possibility of the use of spectrum in all the available bands, including airwaves under 1 GHz band to 24 GHz GHz band as well as airwaves between 24 GHz to 300 GHz spectrum.

Such high-frequency bands for 6G would truly be able to deliver a good data throughput. But the thing is that it would be very bad for network coverage. The higher the frequency band, the easier it is for it to be interfered with by other objects.

Even the mmWave spectrum bands, which are in the 24 GHz – 28 GHz band, are not very apt for mobile consumer services. This is because they are very easily interfered with and won’t be able to give users a consistent experience. The telcos will need to deploy millions of small cells and mobile sites in order to make mmWave 5G a success. But that kind of cost is very hard to bear for any company in the world.