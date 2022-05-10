Vivo X80 Series India Launch Date Announced, What You Should Know

The Vivo X80 series is soon going to launch in India. The X80 series from Vivo will be the flagship smartphone series from the company in 2022. Vivo’s X series flagship devices are known for their powerful cameras. This is something we can expect from the Vivo X80 series as well. The company has confirmed the launch of the X80 series in India on May 18, 12 PM. It is worth noting that the Vivo X80 series has already been launched for the China market, so we can sort of guess or expect what we will get with the devices in the series.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X80 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch E5 2K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device might come with a 32MP sensor at the front. It could pack a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging (wired) and 50W fast-charging (wireless).

Vivo X80 Specifications (Expected)

The display specifications are almost the same as Vivo X80 Pro, while the device might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. In the camera department, the device could come with a 50MP OIS camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device could come with a 32MP snapper at the front.

It could pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W wired-fast-charging. This device is most likely to miss out on wireless charging.