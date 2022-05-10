Realme GT Neo3T Smartphone Name Confirmed Via NBTC Listing, Could Launch Soon

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Realme is apparently working on a new smartphone called the Realme GT Neo3T. The moniker of the smartphone has been confirmed via a listing in the database of Thailand’s NBTC certification site. The Realme GT Neo3T will come as a successor to the Realme GT Neo2T which was launched last year with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The details of the upcoming smartphone from Realme have surfaced via the listing spotted by a tipster. Let’s find out.

The popular tipster Mukul Sharma was the first to spot the NBTC certification of the Realme GT Neo3T. The information on the certification site reveals that the Realme phone with the RMX3371 model number will be debuting with the Realme GT Neo 3T name. The device has also been previously spotted at known certification sites such as BIS (India) and TKDN (Indonesia). This could mean that the launch of the device is impending and we might soon be getting a launch date. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about Realme GT Neo3T.

Realme GT Neo3T Specifications (Expected)

The previous listing of the smartphone at the BIS certification site revealed no specs related information. However, the NBTC certification has confirmed that the device will be 5G enabled. Another listing shows that the Realme GT Neo3T will arrive with a 6.5-inch display but it is yet to be discovered whether it will be an LCD or AMOLED screen.

It is also expected that the smartphone will come with 256GB of internal storage. As far as the camera specs of the device are concerned, the device was spotted in the Camera-V5 database according to which, it will arrive with a 64MP primary camera on the back panel and a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. Other specification details of the device such as processors and battery are yet to surface.

Talking about its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo2T – it arrived with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device also features a triple camera setup on the back headlined by a 64MP primary camera. The smartphone was powered by Dimesnity 1200 chipset and was backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging.