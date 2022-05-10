Google Pixel 6a Might Not be the Powerhouse You Were Expecting it to Be

Google is expected to launch its next budget Pixel smartphone very soon in multiple markets across the world. The device that we are talking about is obviously Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6 series was launched back in 2021 and it was the first to bring the Android 12 to the market. Pixel 6 series devices are flagships which host a lot of power. But the Pixel 6a might not be the kind of powerhouse you were expecting it to be.

There were multiple reports recently that hinted at the specifications of the Pixel 6a. But the thing is, according to a new leak from the popular tipster @shadow_leak on Twitter, the device will not be that powerful.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications and Launch Period Hinted

According to the tipster, the Google Pixel 6a might feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The earlier reports had said that the device might come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

However, we will again see the Tensor chip inside, which should be a comfort for many. The device could come with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There might be a 4500mAh battery inside the device with support for 25W fast-charging. In the camera department, the device could come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with two 12MP sensors from Sony and one 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The device will obviously run-on Android 12 out of the box.

The launch date of the smartphone isn’t out yet. However, it is expected to be announced at the Google I/O 2022 annual developers conference. Hopefully, for Pixel fans in India, Google launches the Pixel 6a for the Indian market. The Pixel 6 series never made it to India officially as Google doesn’t consider India as a market for its flagship devices.