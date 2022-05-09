iPhone 12 Series Devices Available for Attractive Price – Check Out

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini smartphones are currently available at attractive price tags on two of the most prominent e-commerce platforms – Amazon and Flipkart. The discount offered on the devices depends on the storage and colour options and varies accordingly. Moreover, users can also get bank and exchange offers on iPhone 12 models. Although, some of the colour variants and certain storage options of the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are unavailable on both Amazon and Flipkart. Let’s find out more.

The Offers on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 with 64GB internal storage and black colour option is currently available for a discount of Rs 11,910 from its MRP of Rs 65,000 on Amazon India. The Blue and White colour options of the same model currently have a discount offer of Rs 11,000 whereas the red colour option is available for a discount of Rs 9,910. Lastly, the green and purple colour options of the same storage variant can be purchased for a discount of Rs 8,910.

On the other hand, iPhone 12 with 128GB internal storage is currently available at a discount of Rs 11,000 on the MRP of Rs 70,900 on Amazon. The iPhone 12 with 256GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,901 from the MRP of Rs 94,900. Moreover, users can also get a discount of up to Rs 11,650 upon exchange and up to Rs 2,000 off on a Bank of Baroda credit card.

Talking about Flipkart, the e-commerce platform is currently offering iPhone 12 with 64GB internal storage at a discount of Rs 10,910 from an MRP of Rs 65,900 for all colour options. For the iPhone 12 with 128GB storage, the platform is providing a discount of Rs 9,910 from an MRP of Rs 70,900 for all colour variants. The 256GB model of the iPhone 12 is currently unavailable.

In addition to these, the iPhone 12 Mini with 64GB storage and in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour options are available for a discount of Rs 9,901 from an MRP of Rs 59,900. Interested buyers can also get iPhone 12 Mini with the 256GB internal storage option at a discount of Rs 9,901 from an MRP of Rs 74,900.