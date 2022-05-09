India Smartphone Shipments Registers Significant Decline in Q1 2022, Realme Shows Growth

The smartphone shipment in the Indian market has witnessed a decline for the third consecutive quarter. According to a report, there was a 5% year-on-year decline in shipment in the first quarter of 2022. Xiaomi managed to maintain its first position in the market whereas Realme was the only brand which witnessed an increase in its shipments in the quarter. The major reason behind the plunge is probably the Covid outbreak which resulted in supply constraints for the smartphones.

The Indian Smartphone Market

The report comes in from the market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) according to which smartphone shipments in the country dropped to 37 million units in the first quarter. Even though the shipment and the market share for Xiaomi dropped, it still managed to be at the top position. The brand witnessed an 18% year-on-year decline in the first quarter of 2022.

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung stayed in second place, however, witnessed a 5% YoY decline in shipments. Samsung was on the top of the table when it came to 5G smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2022 because of its Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G smartphones.

Realme continued to show the growth it has witnessed in the last quarter of 2021 as it captured the third spot in the Indian markets. The brand was able to register a growth of 46% year on year. Realme also had the lowest average selling price among the top players of just about $ 142 or Rs 11,000. Moreover, when it comes to market share, Realme was in second place and only behind Xiaomi with 23% of the market share.

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Vivo managed to stay at the fourth spot as it witnessed a 17% decline year-on-year in its shipments. However, with the introduction of its new T-series and iQOO phones, the brand expects growth in its shipments. Oppo, on the other hand, registered a 25% decline in the first quarter despite once being the biggest subsidiary of BBK Electronics and the parent company of Realme.