OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Likely to be a Rebranded Oppo Find N

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is working on its first foldable device; however, it seems like it will not be much of a surprise for the users. In fact, the OnePlus foldable smartphone will be something we have already seen as rumours suggest that the device would actually be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N smartphone. As per the speculations, there will only be one key difference between the device from OnePlus and Oppo Find N. For those unaware, OnePlus and Oppo have the same owners—BBK Electronics.

The report comes in from PriceBaba according to which the known tipster Yogesh Brar has stated that there is nothing exceptional about the foldable device from OnePlus as it will be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N. It is also quite understandable as Oppo Find N wasn’t introduced in global markets or in India. However, nothing is known as of now regarding the launch timeline of the OnePlus foldable smartphone.

Oppo Find N Specifications and Price

Oppo Find N was launched with a large 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 1920×1792 pixels with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone also has a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the selfie camera. Oppo Find N operates on Android 11 out of the box based on ColorOS 12.

The smartphone comes featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Talking about the camera specifications of the device, Oppo Find N features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide camera.

There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. Oppo Find N also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Oppo Find N was launched with two storage configurations in China– 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 7,699, which is roughly around Rs 92,000 and 12GB + 512GB model priced at CNY 8,999 which is somewhere around Rs 1,07,550.