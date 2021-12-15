Oppo Find N – Oppo’s First Foldable Device Finally Revealed

After a long-awaited wait and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo taking its time of about almost four years to design, the first foldable handset from the brand has finally been revealed. Oppo Find N comes with a unique design making it a formidable competitor in the current smartphone market. One of the most important things about the device is that Oppo has stuck with the aspect ratio of Oppo Find N with 18:9 for the outer screen, making the inner one 8:4:9 which is a tiny bit narrower than a square. This helps in enhancing the user experience as some apps might look very weird in too long or too narrow screen sizes.

Specifications of the Device

Oppo Find N comes with an outer display featuring a 5.49” AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a resolution of 1,972 x 988 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The inner display, on the other hand, features a 7.1” display that has 1,792 x 1,920 pixels of resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone from Oppo will operate on Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Oppo Find N is equipped with a total of five cameras that includes three rear cameras and two selfie shooters on the front; however, since it’s a foldable handset, rear camera can act as selfie camera as well. The rear camera setup includes a wide camera featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor which is complemented by a 16MP ultra-wide and a 13MP telephoto camera.

The device comes with a battery backup of 4500mAh which is actually significantly a lot given the small size of the device. Oppo Find N supports 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse charge technology. Being a foldable device, Oppo has enabled the feature of a two-finger swipe to split the screen into two. Additionally, users can use a four-finger pinch to turn a full-screen app into a floating window.

Prices And Availability

Oppo Find N is scheduled to go alive in Chinese markets from December 23; however, the latest device will be exclusive to Chinese markets as of now. The device is said to come in two storage variants. The 8GB+256GB will cost RMB 7,699 whereas the 12GB+256GB will cost RMB 8,999.