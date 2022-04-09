Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Arrive in India with ANC and 24-Hour Battery Life

The American audio products manufacturer Bose has launched its new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones expanding its portfolio of powerful headphones in India. The latest Bose QuietComfort 45 comes as a successor to the massively successful QuietComfort 35 II. Some of the notable features that have been introduced with the newly launched headphones include an enhanced noise cancellation for instant quiet anywhere, a new Aware mode and better voice isolation for easier conversations.

The Category director of the Bose wearable audio, Mehul Trivedi talking about the latest QuietComfort 45 said that QuietComfort headphones are legendary for a reason. He added that the product makes every day better and easier for millions of people all over the world and customers appreciate the balance of benefits that make QuietComfort so different and indispensable. He further stated that the new QuietComfort 45 will take the legacy ahead.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Specs

The new headphones from Bose have been launched with active noise cancellation as well as an Aware mode. On one hand, the active noise cancellation mode filters out all the unwanted noise at mid-range frequencies whereas the aware mode lets users listen to everything around them without having to remove the headphones. The QC 45 also comes with a voice isolation feature that removes unwanted noise during phone calls.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 features High-fidelity audio with TriPort acoustic architecture that offers depth and fullness in the audio while listening. According to the company, the headphones can offer 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and users can get three hours of playback with just 15 minutes of quick charge. Moreover, there’s an audio cable included in the box; in case the battery runs out.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Price

Bose QuietComfort 45 have been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 32,900 in India. The wearable audio device is available in Triple Black and White Smoke colour options. The device is available for sale via the Amazon India website as well as the official website of Bose.