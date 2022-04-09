Motorola, OnePlus and Google Smartphones Are Releasing Maximum Radiation

Reported by Anupam Sharma

Motorola Edge is the worst emitter as it recorded a SAR or specific absorption ratio of 1.79W/Kg. ZTE Axon 11 5G managed to remain in the second spot with a SAR value of 1,59W/Kg, however, it is not sold in India. OnePlus 6T was one of the worst emitters with a SAR value of 1.55.Kg.

Highlights

  • Motorola Edge is the worst emitter as it recorded a SAR of 1.79W/Kg.
  • Most of these smartphones are in fact premium category smartphones.
  • Smartphones are known to release low levels of non-ionizing radiation when in function.

Smartphone Radiation

A new report suggests that the older smartphones from Motorola, OnePlus and Google Pixel are on the top of the charts when it comes to emitting radiations. All smartphones emit radiations that are harmful, however, a new report from Bankless Times informs us that the Motorola Edge, OnePlus 6T, Sony Pixel, and Older Google Pixel models are the highest emitters of these harmful radiations. Let’s take a closer look at the list of the smartphones that are the highest emitters, which is topped by Motorola Edge.

Top Devices Emitting Radiation

Going by the report from Bankless Times, Motorola Edge is the worst emitter as it recorded a SAR or specific absorption ratio of 1.79W/Kg. ZTE Axon 11 5G managed to remain in the second spot with a SAR value of 1,59W/Kg, however, it is not sold in India. OnePlus 6T was one of the worst emitters with a SAR value of 1.55.Kg. The other devices that make it to the top ten list include two smartphones from Xperia – Xperia XA2 Plus, Xperia XZ1 Compact and three devices from Google – Google Pixel 3XL, the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 3. Most of these smartphones are in fact premium category smartphones.

The Specific Absorption Ratios (SAR) shows how quickly the body absorbs radiofrequency energy, upon which the above-mentioned smartphones have been ranked. Even though radiation can cause cancer, FCC has stated that there is no consistent or credible scientific evidence of health problems caused by radiofrequency energy emitted by smartphones. Although, a majority of the countries have set guidelines for smartphones to maintain the SAR levels. Motorola Edge has crossed the limits in the US as Federal Communications Commission has set a maximum SAR level of 1.6W/Kg.

Smartphones are known to release low levels of non-ionizing radiation when in function, however, the levels vary. These radiations are also known as radio frequency (RF) energy which can actually be absorbed by the human body. Despite that, there is no evidence to prove the harmful effects of emissions from smartphones on our bodies except for the only visible effect which is the heating of the body part where the smartphone is held.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

