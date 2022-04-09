ACT Broadband Plans People In Bangalore Can Use to Stream, Play Games

The gaming and streaming industry has been on a high rise for the last couple of years and requires high-speed stable connectivity. Service providers offer a variety of plans for the users to choose from. However, if you are a user in Bangalore looking to stream or play heavy-duty games that require a good connection, ACT Broadband provides a number of plans, that users can get for better gaming and streaming experience. Let’s take a look.

The 100 Mbps Plan

ACT offers a 100 Mbps broadband plan called Rapid Plus pack. Users can get the Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 985. The FUP data limit levied is 1000GB beyond which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users also get to choose from various add-on options and can get access to a few OTT platforms.

The 150 Mbps Plan

ACT provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get the ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB beyond which the internet works at speed of 1 Mbps.

The Most Popular Plan

Across the plethora of plans offered by the provider, the 300 Mbps plan is worth mentioning as it offers great value for money. The plan is called ACT Storm and it offers 300 Mbps internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 1,185. This plan from the company is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is set. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this pack.

Two High-Speed Unlimited Plans

The service provider offers two plans called ACT Lightning and ACT Incredible that offer 350 Mbps and 400 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The 350 Mbps plan from the company comes at a monthly cost of 1,425 whereas the 400 Mbps plan is set at a price tag of Rs 1,999 per month. Both these plans from the ISP are truly unlimited and there is no data limit.