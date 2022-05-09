iQOO Neo6 SE Introduced With Snapdragon 870 Chipset, 120Hz Refresh Rate and More

The popular smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand – iQOO has launched its new iQOO Neo6 SE smartphone in the Chinese market. The latest smartphone from iQOO comes with a number of exciting specs and features including a Qualcomm chipset, triple cameras on the back, 120Hz refresh rate and more. The newly launched smartphone is the latest addition to the Neo 6 series of the gaming-focused brand iQOO. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new iQOO Neo6 SE.

iQOO Neo6 SE Specifications

iQOO Neo6 SE has been launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel of the device supports HDR10+ and an astonishing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming. As far as the design goes, the smartphone comes with a punch-hole on the top centre for the selfie camera and thin bezels. It has a flat design on the back with a matte texture finish.

iQOO Neo6 SE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To prevent the device from heating, the brand has installed a liquid cooling system. iQOO Neo6 SE runs on Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean. The device is backed by a 4700mAh with support for 80W charging technology. The battery can be charged completely in 30 minutes as claimed by the brand. a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization

For the camera part, iQOO Neo6 SE comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper. The cameras on the back come with an AI multi-frame fusion noise reduction algorithm enabling amazing results in low-light conditions.

iQOO Neo6 SE Price

iQOO Neo6 SE has been launched in three storage options – 8GB +128GB, 8GB +256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The starting variant of the device has been priced at 1,999 Yuan which is roughly about Rs 23,000. The latest smartphone from the brand comes in Orange, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Green colour options.