Vivo Pad Full Specifications Surface Over Web – Snapdragon 870 SoC, Dual Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is soon going to launch its first tablet in China and has already confirmed that it would be the Vivo Pad. The company is expected to launch its Vivo Pad later this year in China., however, the brand is yet to provide details on the launch timeline of the device. A few days ago, Vivo had revealed design details for the tablet and now in a new development, specifications for the device have been shared by a tipster. Let’s take a look.

Specification Details for Vivo Pad

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav via his Twitter account shared the specification details for the Vivo Pad and based on the revealed specs, it seems that the Vivo Pad will be a flagship tablet from the brand. Talking about the display of the device, Vivo Pad is speculated to feature an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is yet to be determined whether the company will use an AMOLED or an LCD display for its tablet.

It is being speculated that the tablet will be backed by Snapdragon 870 SoC which will be coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. The mentioned processor, if true, will make the tablet apt for gaming or any other intense activity like video editing. Vivo Pad will be backed by an 8040mAh battery and will support 44W fast charge technology. Moreover, the Vivo Pad is also said to support Vivo Pencil.

The device will also feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP camera along with an 8MP secondary lens. The front of the device will also feature an 8MP camera. The rumours suggest that the tablet will not have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that the device could feature an AI face unlock for security. The tipster also suggests that Vivo Pad could operate on Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box.

Vivo recently shared the design details which suggests that the tablet has a flat frame that houses the power and volume buttons on the right edge. The device also has uniformly-thin bezels on all sides. The front camera has been placed on the right bezel which becomes the top when the device is rotated horizontally. There are two speakers each on either side of the USB Type-C port along with two more such speaker cutouts at the top bezel, meaning that the tablet will have a quad-speaker setup.