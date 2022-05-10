Best 4G Data Vouchers for You in May 2022

Most commonly used plans are the daily data packs that not only provide unlimited calling but also offer a fixed amount of data each day till the validity of the plan. Users can choose from plans offering 1GB/day to up to 3GB/day. However, in many instances the daily data limit might not be sufficient and for such users who are in need for additional data, the telcos of the country offer 4G data vouchers that provide additional data at a comparatively lower cost. Mentioned below are the best 4G data vouchers offered by the three telcos – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel.

4G Add-On Packs

Jio offers four 4G data vouchers – Rs 15, Rs 25, Rs 61 and Rs 121 that offer 1GB, 2GB, 6GB and 12GB of 4G data respectively. In addition to this, Jio also offers ‘Work from Home’ packs that also offer additional data and come with a validity period of 30 days. Users can purchase ‘Work from Home’ packs from the official website of the company at a price tag of Rs 181 which offers 30GB of data, at Rs 241 which offers 40GB of data and lastly Rs 301 that provides 50GB of 4G data.

Vodafone Idea or Vi has recently added a new 4G data voucher which comes at a price tag of Rs 82. This pack provides 4GB of data along with SonyLiv subscription for 14 days. Vi offers two work from home plans that offer considerably higher data. For Rs 298, users can get a total of 50GB of data for 28 days. Lastly, users can also get 100GB of total data at Rs 418 that comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Just like the above two telcos, Airtel offers data packs as well, all of which have the validity period same as the existing active packs. Rs 108 plan from Airtel offers 6GB of total data but also gives access to free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. For Rs 148, users can get 15GB of 4G data that also comes with the added benefit of Xstream Mobile pack. Airtel also provides a data pack that offers higher 4G data. Rs 301 plan from Airtel gives access to 50GB of 4G data with added benefits of Wynk Music Premium.