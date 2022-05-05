India and France Agree to Work for Building More Secure 5G and 6G Telecom Systems

France and India, two major nations in the global economy have agreed to work together for building more secure 5G and 6G telecom systems. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and talked about preparations for the future to deepen cooperation between both countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India and France have reiterated their willingness to deepen their cooperation on exascale technology to build upon the implementation of the Indo-French roadmap on cyber security and digital technology. The cooperation between both the countries also includes making supercomputers in India.

Further, both the MEA said that India and France have also agreed to “work together for more secure and sovereign 5G/6G telecom systems.”

6G is something that is pretty far from here but many countries including India have already started working on it. Much recently, CUTS International announced that it has bagged a grant under the second round of the Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership (AICCTP) programme.

France Commits to Objective of 20,000 Indian Students by 2025

To promote business activities between both countries, France has committed to the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025. This will offer more startup opportunities and innovation between both countries.

India seems to be making fast moves towards 6G by collaborating with Australia and France. Both India and France have also launched multiple initiatives to connect their startup ecosystems and welcome recent public-private engagement to work together.

Further, MEA said that both the countries have agreed to find creative ways for France’s deeper involvement in the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-reliant India) efforts in advanced defence technology, manufacturing and exports, including through encouraging increased industry to industry partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited President Macron to visit India at his earliest convenience for holding detailed discussions in the areas of cooperation.