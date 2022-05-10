Galaxy S22 Series Value Depreciates 3x Faster than iPhone 13 Series: Report

One of the biggest advantages of owning an iPhone is that its resale value is much better than any smartphone in the market. In 2022, Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13 series are looked at as the top flagship devices. But when it comes to resale, the iPhone 13 series retains better value while the Galaxy S22 series depreciates 3x faster than the iPhone 13 series in value.

Not just the iPhone 13 series, but the Pixel 6 series smartphones also depreciate much slower than the Galaxy S22 series. The data was shared by SmallCell, which conducted a thorough survey on the matter.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13 vs Pixel 6 in Value

For the survey, SmallCell took the base Galaxy S22, which costs $799, iPhone 13 mini which costs $699, and the Pixel 6, which costs $599 (in the US). According to the data shared by the report, within two months from launch, the iPhone 13 series device had retained the best value amongst its competitors.

This isn’t surprising, though. For many years now, the iPhones have had some of the best resell values compared to Android smartphones from other brands. What’s really surprising is the kind of value that a Samsung flagship loses in such a short period.

The research was also spread across other devices. Amongst all, the Galaxy S22+ lost its value the fastest. In Google’s department, the Pixel 6 Pro was the device to lose value aggressively. For Apple, the iPhone 13 mini lost value the fastest, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max only lost 3.8% of its original value after two months of launch.

As per this data, if you want to buy a smartphone for the long term, which can also keep its resale value intact, the iPhones are the best option. The Galaxy S22 users will have to sell their devices at a considerably lower cost compared to Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 users.