Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Might Ditch Either Qualcomm or Exynos Processors

The battle in the semiconductor industry is pretty intense and will only grow in the coming years as demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices grows. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, which is expected to launch later in the year, might ditch either Qualcomm or Exynos chipsets. In a surprise for its fans, Samsung might go with a MediaTek chipset for its Galaxy S22 FE device. Not just this, even the Galaxy S23 series might be powered by MediaTek chips. Note that this might not be the case for each and every unit, but only about half of them.

Samsung is already known for offering a single smartphone model with different chips in different regions. Currently, the company is switching between Exynos and Qualcomm flagship chips for its premium devices. But in a new twist, we might get to see MediaTek processors in Samsung flagships as well. This might be to lower the overall cost of smartphones.

Which MediaTek Chip Will Samsung Go For?

According to a Business Korea report, Samsung might launch new premium smartphones, including the Galaxy S22 FE and the S23 series with MediaTek chips. Currently, there are plenty of flagship chips offered by MediaTek. These chips might not be as good as Qualcomm flagships in comparison, but they are more affordable and powerful enough to deliver a seamless experience to the users.

Samsung might reduce the cost of the smartphones for end-users (unlikely) and try to gain a larger market share or increase profitability by offering the smartphones at inflated prices only.

MediaTek has been gaining market share in the mobile market very aggressively. In Q4 2021, MediaTek led the global smartphone SoC market with 33% share followed by Qualcomm at 30%. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is expected to make a lot of positive noise in the company’s growth performance in the first quarter of 2022. The demand for 5G chip powered smartphones are growing, and MediaTek and Qualcomm are in the race to offer better propositions to the smartphone OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).